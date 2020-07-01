4591 36th St

Amenities
1BR 1BA Updated Craftsman Bungalow - Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Carpet, Fenced Yard, 1 Small Pet OK - **AVAILABLE NOW***
Located in Normal Heights
4591 36th Street
San Diego, CA 92116
Cross Street: Madison Ave.
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
House - Fenced Yard
1 Small Pet - Cat or Dog - 35lbs or Less - FIRM
Estimated 558 sq. ft.
Street Parking Only
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Black and Stainless Appliances
Tile Mosiac Backsplash
White Cabinets
Tile Floors in Kitchen
Neutral Paint
Updated Throughout
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Tile Flooring in the Bathroom
Ceiling Fans Throughout
2 Closets in Bedroom
Heat
Washer/Dryer in Unit (owner will be installing soon)
Fenced Yard
Deck in Front Yard
Street Parking Only
CLOSE TO:
Shopping
Restaurant
Breweries
Nightlife
Grocery Stores
Parks
Kensington
North Park
Interstate 15 & 805
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
PET INFORMATION
1 Pet - Cat Or Dog 35lbs or Less FIRM
Pet Deposit is $250.00
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1745.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
