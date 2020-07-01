All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

4591 36th St

4591 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4591 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1BR 1BA Updated Craftsman Bungalow - Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Carpet, Fenced Yard, 1 Small Pet OK - **AVAILABLE NOW***

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

**A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***

Located in Normal Heights

4591 36th Street
San Diego, CA 92116

Cross Street: Madison Ave.

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
House - Fenced Yard
1 Small Pet - Cat or Dog - 35lbs or Less - FIRM
Estimated 558 sq. ft.
Street Parking Only

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Black and Stainless Appliances
Tile Mosiac Backsplash
White Cabinets
Tile Floors in Kitchen

Neutral Paint
Updated Throughout
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Tile Flooring in the Bathroom
Ceiling Fans Throughout
2 Closets in Bedroom
Heat
Washer/Dryer in Unit (owner will be installing soon)
Fenced Yard
Deck in Front Yard
Street Parking Only

CLOSE TO:
Shopping
Restaurant
Breweries
Nightlife
Grocery Stores
Parks
Kensington
North Park
Interstate 15 & 805

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer

PET INFORMATION
1 Pet - Cat Or Dog 35lbs or Less FIRM
Pet Deposit is $250.00
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1745.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5655313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 4591 36th St have any available units?
4591 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4591 36th St have?
Some of 4591 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4591 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
4591 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4591 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4591 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 4591 36th St offer parking?
No, 4591 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 4591 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4591 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4591 36th St have a pool?
No, 4591 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 4591 36th St have accessible units?
No, 4591 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4591 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4591 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.

