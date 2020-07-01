4591 36th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1BR 1BA Updated Craftsman Bungalow - Washer/Dryer in Unit, No Carpet, Fenced Yard, 1 Small Pet OK - **AVAILABLE NOW***



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



**A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com***



Located in Normal Heights



4591 36th Street

San Diego, CA 92116



Cross Street: Madison Ave.



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

House - Fenced Yard

1 Small Pet - Cat or Dog - 35lbs or Less - FIRM

Estimated 558 sq. ft.

Street Parking Only



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Black and Stainless Appliances

Tile Mosiac Backsplash

White Cabinets

Tile Floors in Kitchen



Neutral Paint

Updated Throughout

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Tile Flooring in the Bathroom

Ceiling Fans Throughout

2 Closets in Bedroom

Heat

Washer/Dryer in Unit (owner will be installing soon)

Fenced Yard

Deck in Front Yard

Street Parking Only



CLOSE TO:

Shopping

Restaurant

Breweries

Nightlife

Grocery Stores

Parks

Kensington

North Park

Interstate 15 & 805



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/phone/Internet

Water/Sewer



PET INFORMATION

1 Pet - Cat Or Dog 35lbs or Less FIRM

Pet Deposit is $250.00

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1745.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5655313)