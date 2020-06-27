All apartments in San Diego
4584 Felton Street #1
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

4584 Felton Street #1

4584 Felton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4584 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4584 Felton Street #1 Available 09/17/19 Charming University Heights condo - This is a first floor condo with a spacious kitchen, dining and living room, private patio attached to the dining room and it is central to some of San Diego's famous eateries, bars and shopping. It is in University Heights which is just a hop and skip away from North Park, Hillcrest, Mission Valley, Fashion Valley and major highways.
This condo has an on-site laundry room, updated bathroom and a one-car garage. There is a dishwasher, stove/oven and refrigerator inside unit already with lots of storage space throughout the property.

Lease Term: 12-month minimum.
Pets: Service animals only.
Utilities Included: Water, sewer & trash. SDGE in tenants name.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE2623493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4584 Felton Street #1 have any available units?
4584 Felton Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4584 Felton Street #1 have?
Some of 4584 Felton Street #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4584 Felton Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4584 Felton Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4584 Felton Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4584 Felton Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4584 Felton Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4584 Felton Street #1 offers parking.
Does 4584 Felton Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4584 Felton Street #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4584 Felton Street #1 have a pool?
No, 4584 Felton Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4584 Felton Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 4584 Felton Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4584 Felton Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4584 Felton Street #1 has units with dishwashers.
