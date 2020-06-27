Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4584 Felton Street #1 Available 09/17/19 Charming University Heights condo - This is a first floor condo with a spacious kitchen, dining and living room, private patio attached to the dining room and it is central to some of San Diego's famous eateries, bars and shopping. It is in University Heights which is just a hop and skip away from North Park, Hillcrest, Mission Valley, Fashion Valley and major highways.

This condo has an on-site laundry room, updated bathroom and a one-car garage. There is a dishwasher, stove/oven and refrigerator inside unit already with lots of storage space throughout the property.



Lease Term: 12-month minimum.

Pets: Service animals only.

Utilities Included: Water, sewer & trash. SDGE in tenants name.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



(RLNE2623493)