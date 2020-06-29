All apartments in San Diego
4582 Rhode Island St.

4582 Rhode Island Street · No Longer Available
Location

4582 Rhode Island Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Brand new 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom back Cottage - Newly built cottage in the middle of University Heights! This cottage features all new flooring throughout the house. The full bathroom was remodeled with side by side sinks and an all tile shower. The open kitchen allows for entertaining guests perfectly with all new appliances and cabinets with new countertops. In unit washer and dryer to make laundry a breeze!

This beautiful cottage comes with one private parking spot access from the alley and a front porch along with a private side yard to enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather.

University Heights is a small walking community of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and a brand new brewery being built just down the street. A quiet, quaint neighborhood near Hillcrest and North Park, this area has it all within walking distance. Easily accessible via Texas St. and the 163.

Beaches and downtown just a short 15 minute drive away.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Call us at 619-797-6733 or send us an email at info@urbancoastproperties.com. Get a head start and fill out an application at urbancoastproperties.com.

(RLNE5361655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4582 Rhode Island St. have any available units?
4582 Rhode Island St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4582 Rhode Island St. have?
Some of 4582 Rhode Island St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4582 Rhode Island St. currently offering any rent specials?
4582 Rhode Island St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4582 Rhode Island St. pet-friendly?
No, 4582 Rhode Island St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4582 Rhode Island St. offer parking?
Yes, 4582 Rhode Island St. offers parking.
Does 4582 Rhode Island St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4582 Rhode Island St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4582 Rhode Island St. have a pool?
No, 4582 Rhode Island St. does not have a pool.
Does 4582 Rhode Island St. have accessible units?
No, 4582 Rhode Island St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4582 Rhode Island St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4582 Rhode Island St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
