4582 Rhode Island St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar

Brand new 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom back Cottage - Newly built cottage in the middle of University Heights! This cottage features all new flooring throughout the house. The full bathroom was remodeled with side by side sinks and an all tile shower. The open kitchen allows for entertaining guests perfectly with all new appliances and cabinets with new countertops. In unit washer and dryer to make laundry a breeze!



This beautiful cottage comes with one private parking spot access from the alley and a front porch along with a private side yard to enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather.



University Heights is a small walking community of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and a brand new brewery being built just down the street. A quiet, quaint neighborhood near Hillcrest and North Park, this area has it all within walking distance. Easily accessible via Texas St. and the 163.



Beaches and downtown just a short 15 minute drive away.



