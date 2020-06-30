4580 Ohio Street #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in great location off Adams Ave and Ohio in University Heights - Great location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in North Park/University Heights Neighborhoods. Walking distance to all the great breweries in San Diego. Patio off master bedroom, upgraded kitchen. Gated complex with community Jacuzzi. 1 guaranteed parking space and possibility of renting a 2nd spot from a neighbor. Off street parking available. Stackable washer and dryer. Condo will be freshly painted. Pets negotiable with owners approval. We require proof of renters insurance.



(RLNE3997173)