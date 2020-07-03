All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

4570 Highland Avenue

4570 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4570 Highland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Talmadge, 4570 Highland Avenue - Classic Craftsmanship, Must See! - This rarely available home features wood floors throughout and beautiful arched doorways. It is a single level home that is very well maintained and has terra cota tile floors in the bathroom and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The kitchen has tile floors and ceramic tile counters.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE3704329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 Highland Avenue have any available units?
4570 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 4570 Highland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4570 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4570 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4570 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4570 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4570 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4570 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4570 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4570 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4570 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4570 Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

