Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Talmadge, 4570 Highland Avenue - Classic Craftsmanship, Must See! - This rarely available home features wood floors throughout and beautiful arched doorways. It is a single level home that is very well maintained and has terra cota tile floors in the bathroom and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The kitchen has tile floors and ceramic tile counters.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE3704329)