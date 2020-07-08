4570 54th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill lobby

Absolutely adorable 1 BR, 1BA Condo in a quiet complex near SDSU. Located on the first floor, this condo is completely upgraded with laminate wood flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and more!



Wash and Dryer included inside the unit! Condo comes with 1 reserved parking spot. This amazing complex has secured entry, a beautiful lobby, fitness center, a pool and BBQ area!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.