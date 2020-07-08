All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:45 PM

4570 54th Street

4570 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4570 54th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
Absolutely adorable 1 BR, 1BA Condo in a quiet complex near SDSU. Located on the first floor, this condo is completely upgraded with laminate wood flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and more!

Wash and Dryer included inside the unit! Condo comes with 1 reserved parking spot. This amazing complex has secured entry, a beautiful lobby, fitness center, a pool and BBQ area!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 54th Street have any available units?
4570 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 54th Street have?
Some of 4570 54th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4570 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4570 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4570 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4570 54th Street offers parking.
Does 4570 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4570 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 54th Street have a pool?
Yes, 4570 54th Street has a pool.
Does 4570 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 4570 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4570 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
