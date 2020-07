Amenities

4563 Muir Ave. Available 07/24/20 Refinished Front Unit in Duplex 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Ocean Beach - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit- has had the original wood flooring refinished, newer dishwasher and newer window coverings. 1 car detached garage with laundry hookups. Retro style bathroom with tub/shower combo. Front yard maintained by landlord. Water and trash included in rents. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Fridge included. Blocks to beach and within walking distance to shops and eateries. NO PETS, please.



