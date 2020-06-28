4562 Park Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Home in the Heart of Hillcrest/University Heights - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, with office, home offers off street parking ( dedicated 2 spaces)



NEW Whirlpool Appliances: Full Sized Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator. Stove



Great A/C & Heating



Real Hardwood floors in Living Room and Dining Room and Bedroom 1



New Appliances

Whirlpool Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove



The home is absolutely immaculate and ready to be rented!

Fenced in front and back yards with patio.



PETS ALLOWED CATS AND SMALL DOGS under 50 lbs



This a rare find. Call today! You'll be glad you got this wonderful place!



(RLNE3038569)