4562 Park Blvd
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM

4562 Park Blvd

4562 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
San Diego
University Heights
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4562 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Home in the Heart of Hillcrest/University Heights - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, with office, home offers off street parking ( dedicated 2 spaces)

NEW Whirlpool Appliances: Full Sized Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator. Stove

Great A/C & Heating

Real Hardwood floors in Living Room and Dining Room and Bedroom 1

New Appliances
Whirlpool Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove

The home is absolutely immaculate and ready to be rented!
Fenced in front and back yards with patio.

PETS ALLOWED CATS AND SMALL DOGS under 50 lbs

This a rare find. Call today! You'll be glad you got this wonderful place!

(RLNE3038569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 Park Blvd have any available units?
4562 Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4562 Park Blvd have?
Some of 4562 Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4562 Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4562 Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4562 Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4562 Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4562 Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 4562 Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4562 Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4562 Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 4562 Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4562 Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4562 Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
