4557 Casa Nova Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2665 sq. ft. two story house with 4 beds/ 3 baths located in Otay Mesa! Spacious home located on a cul-de-sac street close to shopping and freeway access. Spacious family room with tiled flooring, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, large island, and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and stove-oven. Second family room that opens up from the kitchen with access to the backyard from sliding glass doors. Full bathroom and bedroom located on the first floor with granite sink vanity and mirrored closet. Laundry room with washer/dryer and sink. Second story with a spacious bonus loft. Master bedroom with fireplace additional closet space, private balcony with views and master bathroom. Master bath with a separate tub and shower ,double sink vanity and walk-in closet. Home is equipped with Central A/C. 2 car attached garage. Must see!!!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 1/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.