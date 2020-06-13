All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

4557 Casa Nova Court

4557 Casa Nova Court · No Longer Available
Location

4557 Casa Nova Court, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2665 sq. ft. two story house with 4 beds/ 3 baths located in Otay Mesa! Spacious home located on a cul-de-sac street close to shopping and freeway access. Spacious family room with tiled flooring, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, large island, and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and stove-oven. Second family room that opens up from the kitchen with access to the backyard from sliding glass doors. Full bathroom and bedroom located on the first floor with granite sink vanity and mirrored closet. Laundry room with washer/dryer and sink. Second story with a spacious bonus loft. Master bedroom with fireplace additional closet space, private balcony with views and master bathroom. Master bath with a separate tub and shower ,double sink vanity and walk-in closet. Home is equipped with Central A/C. 2 car attached garage. Must see!!!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 1/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Casa Nova Court have any available units?
4557 Casa Nova Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Casa Nova Court have?
Some of 4557 Casa Nova Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Casa Nova Court currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Casa Nova Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Casa Nova Court pet-friendly?
No, 4557 Casa Nova Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4557 Casa Nova Court offer parking?
Yes, 4557 Casa Nova Court offers parking.
Does 4557 Casa Nova Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4557 Casa Nova Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Casa Nova Court have a pool?
No, 4557 Casa Nova Court does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Casa Nova Court have accessible units?
No, 4557 Casa Nova Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Casa Nova Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4557 Casa Nova Court has units with dishwashers.

