4549 33rd Street #2

Remodeled One Bedroom One Bath - Walk to everything! Recently remodeled, large, one bedroom condo includes one bath, new flooring, freshly painted, new vanity, fireplace- must see this sweet condo, will not last long. Text for an appointment- More pictures soon! Condo is available July 16th. Please do not disturb occupant. Ground floor, one parking spot, laundry on site.



Call Russell for an appointment 619-867-1713



DRE # 01954819



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE2362318)