4549 33rd Street #2
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

4549 33rd Street #2

4549 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4549 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled One Bedroom One Bath - Walk to everything! Recently remodeled, large, one bedroom condo includes one bath, new flooring, freshly painted, new vanity, fireplace- must see this sweet condo, will not last long. Text for an appointment- More pictures soon! Condo is available July 16th. Please do not disturb occupant. Ground floor, one parking spot, laundry on site.

Call Russell for an appointment 619-867-1713

DRE # 01954819

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE2362318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 33rd Street #2 have any available units?
4549 33rd Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 33rd Street #2 have?
Some of 4549 33rd Street #2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 33rd Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4549 33rd Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 33rd Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4549 33rd Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4549 33rd Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4549 33rd Street #2 offers parking.
Does 4549 33rd Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 33rd Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 33rd Street #2 have a pool?
No, 4549 33rd Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4549 33rd Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 4549 33rd Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 33rd Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4549 33rd Street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
