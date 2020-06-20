All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4525 Oregon St Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4525 Oregon St Unit 5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4525 Oregon St Unit 5

4525 Oregon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4525 Oregon St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
dogs allowed
UPDATED 2bed/2bath with 3 OFF STREET PARKING SPACES AND GARAGE! WASHER/DRYER in unit! - -Updated 2bed/2bath
-Amazing Bamboo Wood Flooring
-THREE off-street parking spots - huge asset!
-Garage included for small car or large storage space!
-Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops
-Washer & Dryer in unit!
-Open concept kitchen with sliding glass door to balcony
-Large closet space in both bedrooms
-Garage included for small car or large storage space!
-Updated Bathrooms
-Vaulted ceilings & Skylight in Living Room
-Cat considered

-Market/Deli across street, Walk to Twiggs Coffee Shop, Adams Ave Restaurants, Elementary School (Garfield), and more!

-Available June 8th.

If you are interested in finding out more information, or to schedule a showing please contact:

Marston Property Management
Phone: (619) 718-1112
E-mail: info@marstonpm.com
CalDre# 01945856

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5809195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 have any available units?
4525 Oregon St Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 have?
Some of 4525 Oregon St Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Oregon St Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Oregon St Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University