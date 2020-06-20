4525 Oregon St Unit 5

Amenities
UPDATED 2bed/2bath with 3 OFF STREET PARKING SPACES AND GARAGE! WASHER/DRYER in unit! - -Updated 2bed/2bath
-Amazing Bamboo Wood Flooring
-THREE off-street parking spots - huge asset!
-Garage included for small car or large storage space!
-Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops
-Washer & Dryer in unit!
-Open concept kitchen with sliding glass door to balcony
-Large closet space in both bedrooms
-Updated Bathrooms
-Vaulted ceilings & Skylight in Living Room
-Cat considered
-Market/Deli across street, Walk to Twiggs Coffee Shop, Adams Ave Restaurants, Elementary School (Garfield), and more!
-Available June 8th.
If you are interested in finding out more information, or to schedule a showing please contact:
Marston Property Management
Phone: (619) 718-1112
E-mail: info@marstonpm.com
CalDre# 01945856
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5809195)