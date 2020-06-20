4525 Oregon St Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage dogs allowed

UPDATED 2bed/2bath with 3 OFF STREET PARKING SPACES AND GARAGE! WASHER/DRYER in unit! - -Updated 2bed/2bath

-Amazing Bamboo Wood Flooring

-THREE off-street parking spots - huge asset!

-Garage included for small car or large storage space!

-Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops

-Washer & Dryer in unit!

-Open concept kitchen with sliding glass door to balcony

-Large closet space in both bedrooms

-Garage included for small car or large storage space!

-Updated Bathrooms

-Vaulted ceilings & Skylight in Living Room

-Cat considered



-Market/Deli across street, Walk to Twiggs Coffee Shop, Adams Ave Restaurants, Elementary School (Garfield), and more!



-Available June 8th.



If you are interested in finding out more information, or to schedule a showing please contact:



Marston Property Management

Phone: (619) 718-1112

E-mail: info@marstonpm.com

CalDre# 01945856



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5809195)