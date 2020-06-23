4524 39th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Very Cute 2bd/ 1ba House with A/C, Yard and Garage in Nice Neighborhood!! - Quaint Style 2bd/ 1ba House in Quiet Neighborhood!



Spacious Living Area

Wood Flooring Throughout

New Windows

Brand New Highly Efficient Air Conditioning/ Heating

Full Size Washer and Dryer



Updated Kitchen

Granite Countertops

New Appliances



Remodeled Bathroom

New Tile Shower



Long Driveway

Small Garage

Private Backyard



Easy Access to I-15, 805, and 8 Freeways. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Ward Canyon Park.



Call/ Text Kaden to View (858) 784-1629



