4523 Winona Avenue

Welcome home to this spacious remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment! Located in Talmadge, this home boasts gorgeous grey laminate floors that give it an ultra modern look. The open concept kitchen features upgraded wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. This unit has a spacious living room with bright natural lighting and three bedrooms, all of which have large closets, windows and plush carpet. The fully updated master bedroom has a private bath with tile floors and shower/tub. The property is complete with an on-site laundry room and just blocks to Kensington and Adams Ave restaurants, shops and more!



Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. 2 assigned parking spaces.



To do a 3D walkthrough please go to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fJDdNxb4BMa



To schedule an in person showing please go to https://u19372.rently.com OR call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0173 - Leasing

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

