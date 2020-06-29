All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM

4523 Winona Avenue

4523 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4523 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this spacious remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment! Located in Talmadge, this home boasts gorgeous grey laminate floors that give it an ultra modern look. The open concept kitchen features upgraded wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. This unit has a spacious living room with bright natural lighting and three bedrooms, all of which have large closets, windows and plush carpet. The fully updated master bedroom has a private bath with tile floors and shower/tub. The property is complete with an on-site laundry room and just blocks to Kensington and Adams Ave restaurants, shops and more!

Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. 2 assigned parking spaces.

To do a 3D walkthrough please go to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fJDdNxb4BMa

To schedule an in person showing please go to https://u19372.rently.com OR call/text our Leasing Department at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Winona Avenue have any available units?
4523 Winona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Winona Avenue have?
Some of 4523 Winona Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Winona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Winona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Winona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4523 Winona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4523 Winona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Winona Avenue offers parking.
Does 4523 Winona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Winona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Winona Avenue have a pool?
No, 4523 Winona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Winona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4523 Winona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Winona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Winona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

