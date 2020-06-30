4517 Illinois Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking internet access range

Located in the hearth of North Park, this apartment has a great location and will fulfill all of your North Park dreams. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Only one shared wall with adjacent unit. Unit also includes a private fenced-in backyard patio area, with storage and stackable washer/dryer on the side of the unit. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment allows you to take in all that North Park has to offer. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live the North Park life! No reserved parking but plenty of street parking. Tenant pays all SDGE and Cable/Internet. Owner pays for water and maintenance of the front yard..

