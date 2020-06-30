All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4517 Illinois Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4517 Illinois Street - 1
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

4517 Illinois Street - 1

4517 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4517 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Located in the hearth of North Park, this apartment has a great location and will fulfill all of your North Park dreams. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Only one shared wall with adjacent unit. Unit also includes a private fenced-in backyard patio area, with storage and stackable washer/dryer on the side of the unit. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment allows you to take in all that North Park has to offer. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live the North Park life! No reserved parking but plenty of street parking. Tenant pays all SDGE and Cable/Internet. Owner pays for water and maintenance of the front yard..
Located in the hearth of North Park, this apartment has a great location and will fulfill all of your North Park dreams. 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Only one shared wall with adjacent unit. In-wall speakers in the living room and master bedroom. Unit also includes a private fenced-in backyard patio area, with storage and stackable washer/dryer on the side of the unit. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment allows you to take in all that North Park has to offer. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live the North Park life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Illinois Street - 1 have any available units?
4517 Illinois Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 Illinois Street - 1 have?
Some of 4517 Illinois Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Illinois Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Illinois Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Illinois Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Illinois Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4517 Illinois Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Illinois Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 4517 Illinois Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4517 Illinois Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Illinois Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4517 Illinois Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Illinois Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4517 Illinois Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Illinois Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 Illinois Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University