4511 Paola Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Completely Updated 3 Bedroom House with Designer Finishes - Beautiful!!! - This home has been updated with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new gray "wood" laminate floors & baseboards, new ceiling fans and paint. Galley style kitchen features modern cornflower blue cabinets, stainless steel appliances and can lighting fixtures. Home also includes attached one car garage. Laundry room in kitchen with washer & dryer hook-ups, must supply own washer / dryer. Large covered patio off the living room with large yard & space for a garden. Nice quiet block close to shopping, easy access to freeways 163 and 5, Target, Home Depot, Kohl's, Vons and many, many restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. Front yard monthly landscaping service included. Tenant responsible for backyard lawn maintenance. Available Now!



1st Month's rent & security deposit required at lease signing.



PLEASE CALL ANDREA ATNO for an appointment @ 619-546-0015.



NO CO-SIGNERS.



SMALL DOG UNDER 30 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL $500 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT AND GOOD PET REFERENCE FROM CURRENT LANDLORD.



(RLNE5743413)