San Diego, CA
4511 Paola Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

4511 Paola Way

4511 Paola Way · No Longer Available
San Diego
Clairemont Mesa East
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4511 Paola Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom House with Designer Finishes - Beautiful!!! - This home has been updated with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and new gray "wood" laminate floors & baseboards, new ceiling fans and paint. Galley style kitchen features modern cornflower blue cabinets, stainless steel appliances and can lighting fixtures. Home also includes attached one car garage. Laundry room in kitchen with washer & dryer hook-ups, must supply own washer / dryer. Large covered patio off the living room with large yard & space for a garden. Nice quiet block close to shopping, easy access to freeways 163 and 5, Target, Home Depot, Kohl's, Vons and many, many restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities. Front yard monthly landscaping service included. Tenant responsible for backyard lawn maintenance. Available Now!

1st Month's rent & security deposit required at lease signing.

PLEASE CALL ANDREA ATNO for an appointment @ 619-546-0015.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

SMALL DOG UNDER 30 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL $500 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT AND GOOD PET REFERENCE FROM CURRENT LANDLORD.

(RLNE5743413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Paola Way have any available units?
4511 Paola Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Paola Way have?
Some of 4511 Paola Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Paola Way currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Paola Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Paola Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 Paola Way is pet friendly.
Does 4511 Paola Way offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Paola Way offers parking.
Does 4511 Paola Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4511 Paola Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Paola Way have a pool?
No, 4511 Paola Way does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Paola Way have accessible units?
No, 4511 Paola Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Paola Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 Paola Way does not have units with dishwashers.

