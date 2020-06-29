All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 15 2019

4504 60th St. #5

4504 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4504 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4504 60th St. #5 Available 11/16/19 Adorable 2BR Townhome Near SDSU - Private - 1-Car Garage - 2Br / 1.5Ba Townhome w/ Entry on 1st Floor
- Stainless Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Wood and Carpet Floors
- A/C (Wall)
- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- PARKING: 1-Car Garage, Plus 1 Assigned Uncovered Space
- UTILITIES: Water & Trash Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Gated, Smaller Complex

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3569950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 60th St. #5 have any available units?
4504 60th St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 60th St. #5 have?
Some of 4504 60th St. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 60th St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4504 60th St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 60th St. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 4504 60th St. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4504 60th St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4504 60th St. #5 offers parking.
Does 4504 60th St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 60th St. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 60th St. #5 have a pool?
No, 4504 60th St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4504 60th St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 4504 60th St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 60th St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 60th St. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

