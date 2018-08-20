All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

4504 32nd St

4504 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4504 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this lovely single family home in San Diego, California! With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot. The home features three bedrooms and a single full bathroom. The interior is layered with rich hardwood floors throughout. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will love the kitchen. It is cladded with stylish and colorful cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops with backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with ample closet space for storage. For vehicle parking, a single-car garage is included.

Nearby parks:
Adams Avenue Park, Garfield Mixed Use Field and Playground

Nearby Schools:
Garfield Elementary School - 0.58 miles, 8/10
Edison Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Jefferson Elementary School - 0.94 miles, 7/10
San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.43 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
2 Downtown San Diego - 30th & Adams - 0.3 miles
11 SDSU - Skyline Hills - 0.3 miles
1 Hillcrest - Grossmont Transit Ctr. - 0.3 miles
6 North Park - Fashion Valley - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4707797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 32nd St have any available units?
4504 32nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 32nd St have?
Some of 4504 32nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 32nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4504 32nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 32nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 32nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4504 32nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4504 32nd St does offer parking.
Does 4504 32nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 32nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 32nd St have a pool?
No, 4504 32nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4504 32nd St have accessible units?
No, 4504 32nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 32nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 32nd St has units with dishwashers.
