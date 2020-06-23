All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

4485 Vision Dr Unit 10

4485 Vision Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4485 Vision Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in UTC - This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is walking distance to UCSD, UTC mall, and other shopping and dining!

The home features an outdoor patio, attached 2 car garage, large balcony off the master bedroom, washer and dryer, and air conditioning units in both the living room and master bedroom.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: only in living room and master bedroom
- PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 cat will be allowed for $40/month pet rent

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: UTC
- FLOORING: carpet
- PARKING: attached 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1974

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4961501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have any available units?
4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have?
Some of 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
