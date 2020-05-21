All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

4482 Alabama Street #3

4482 Alabama St · No Longer Available
Location

4482 Alabama St, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in University Heights! - Upper rear unit w/ a view, private and secluded, newer paint, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, carport parking, and common laundry on-site!

Sorry, NO pets.

COMING SOON to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,495
Deposit: $1,400
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2802379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4482 Alabama Street #3 have any available units?
4482 Alabama Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4482 Alabama Street #3 have?
Some of 4482 Alabama Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4482 Alabama Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4482 Alabama Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4482 Alabama Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4482 Alabama Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4482 Alabama Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4482 Alabama Street #3 offers parking.
Does 4482 Alabama Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4482 Alabama Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4482 Alabama Street #3 have a pool?
No, 4482 Alabama Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4482 Alabama Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 4482 Alabama Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4482 Alabama Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4482 Alabama Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
