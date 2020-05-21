4482 Alabama Street #3

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in University Heights! - Upper rear unit w/ a view, private and secluded, newer paint, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, carport parking, and common laundry on-site!
Sorry, NO pets.
COMING SOON to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $1,495
Deposit: $1,400
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2802379)