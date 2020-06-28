All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4478 40th Street

4478 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4478 40th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Normal Heights - Remodeled Single Family Home - Two Car Garage - Outdoor Living Space - - Normal Heights
- Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
- Large Bedrooms
- Short walk to Adams Ave. restaurants, bars, KEN movie theater, library, grocery stores, easy access to 15 and 8 freeways.
- Central AC
- Covered Outdoor Space with Ceiling Fans
- Large Private Fenced Backyard
- Detached 2 Car Garage, Driveway & Possible RV/Boat Parking
- Cul de Sac Type Street

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5198285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4478 40th Street have any available units?
4478 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4478 40th Street have?
Some of 4478 40th Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4478 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4478 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4478 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4478 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4478 40th Street offers parking.
Does 4478 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4478 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 40th Street have a pool?
No, 4478 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4478 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 4478 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4478 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
