Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

4478 30th St.

Location

4478 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4478 30th St. Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Modernized property with Rooftop Deck - This 3-bedroom 3-bathroom Condominium towers over North Park just enough to catch a glimpse of the San Diego spotlights. This property stuns with a modernized design and is in a prime location. North Park is a town filled with some of San Diegos most renowned eateries and just a few minutes away from the freeways. This unit comes with AC, attached garage, views of Cowles mountain from the rooftop deck and upgraded high-ended appliances.

Utilities: Tenant pays all
Pet Policy: Small pets up to 15lbs, with additional $35 Monthly Pet Rent.
Lease Term: 1 year minimum

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE4970235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4478 30th St. have any available units?
4478 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4478 30th St. have?
Some of 4478 30th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4478 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4478 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 30th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4478 30th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4478 30th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4478 30th St. offers parking.
Does 4478 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4478 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 30th St. have a pool?
No, 4478 30th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4478 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 4478 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4478 30th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
