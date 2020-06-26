Amenities

4478 30th St. Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Modernized property with Rooftop Deck - This 3-bedroom 3-bathroom Condominium towers over North Park just enough to catch a glimpse of the San Diego spotlights. This property stuns with a modernized design and is in a prime location. North Park is a town filled with some of San Diegos most renowned eateries and just a few minutes away from the freeways. This unit comes with AC, attached garage, views of Cowles mountain from the rooftop deck and upgraded high-ended appliances.



Utilities: Tenant pays all

Pet Policy: Small pets up to 15lbs, with additional $35 Monthly Pet Rent.

Lease Term: 1 year minimum



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



