4477 Avenida Aquila

Come and see this lovely unfurnished, 1,200-square-foot, condominium on the Ocean Crest neighborhood in San Diego, California.



This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and off-street, 1-car attached garage.



Inside is bright and airy and it features carpet and tiled flooring. The nice kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, glossy granite countertop, and appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are bright and comfy spaces. Its bathrooms, neat and tidy.



The home has installed forced-air heating and A/C for climate control.



There are a hookup washer and dryer available for laundry needs.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, sewage, and water. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees (security and garbage).



Small pets are allowed (2 only). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking, please.



Nearby parks: San Ysidro Community Activity Center, Palm Ridge Park, and Vista Terrace Park.



Nearby Schools:

Finney (Myrtle S.) Elementary School - 0.65 miles, 7/10

Otay Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 7/10

Silver Wing Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 7/10

Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

933 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Counterclock - 0.2 mile

934 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Clockwise - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

UC San Diego Blue Line San Ysidro - America Plaza - 1.1 miles



Showing will start on August 10, 2019.



(RLNE5054743)