Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4477 Avenida Aquila
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4477 Avenida Aquila

4477 Avenida Aquila · No Longer Available
Location

4477 Avenida Aquila, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see this lovely unfurnished, 1,200-square-foot, condominium on the Ocean Crest neighborhood in San Diego, California.

This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and off-street, 1-car attached garage.

Inside is bright and airy and it features carpet and tiled flooring. The nice kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, glossy granite countertop, and appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are bright and comfy spaces. Its bathrooms, neat and tidy.

The home has installed forced-air heating and A/C for climate control.

There are a hookup washer and dryer available for laundry needs.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: gas, electricity, sewage, and water. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees (security and garbage).

Small pets are allowed (2 only). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Pets are allowed on the property with a $500 deposit per pet.

No smoking, please.

Nearby parks: San Ysidro Community Activity Center, Palm Ridge Park, and Vista Terrace Park.

Nearby Schools:
Finney (Myrtle S.) Elementary School - 0.65 miles, 7/10
Otay Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 7/10
Silver Wing Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 7/10
Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
933 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Counterclock - 0.2 mile
934 Iris TC Loop - Imperial Beach Clockwise - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
UC San Diego Blue Line San Ysidro - America Plaza - 1.1 miles

Showing will start on August 10, 2019.

(RLNE5054743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4477 Avenida Aquila have any available units?
4477 Avenida Aquila doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4477 Avenida Aquila have?
Some of 4477 Avenida Aquila's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4477 Avenida Aquila currently offering any rent specials?
4477 Avenida Aquila is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4477 Avenida Aquila pet-friendly?
Yes, 4477 Avenida Aquila is pet friendly.
Does 4477 Avenida Aquila offer parking?
Yes, 4477 Avenida Aquila offers parking.
Does 4477 Avenida Aquila have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4477 Avenida Aquila offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4477 Avenida Aquila have a pool?
No, 4477 Avenida Aquila does not have a pool.
Does 4477 Avenida Aquila have accessible units?
No, 4477 Avenida Aquila does not have accessible units.
Does 4477 Avenida Aquila have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4477 Avenida Aquila has units with dishwashers.
