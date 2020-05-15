4476 33rd Place Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upstairs 2 bedroom unit with Jack and Jill bathrooms. Two vanity & toilet areas and one bath/shower.



This unit has a large living area and kitchen with newer appliances, wall a/c unit, fresh paint, washer and dryer and lots of storage.



It also includes TWO off street parking spots. Bike storage and the Owner will allow a small animal with pet rent.



Tenant is responsible for SDGE, water is a flat $125/month, trash is paid by the Owner.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.