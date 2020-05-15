All apartments in San Diego
4476 33rd Place Unit B
Last updated September 17 2019 at 9:11 PM

4476 33rd Place Unit B

4476 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

4476 33rd Place, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upstairs 2 bedroom unit with Jack and Jill bathrooms. Two vanity & toilet areas and one bath/shower.

This unit has a large living area and kitchen with newer appliances, wall a/c unit, fresh paint, washer and dryer and lots of storage.

It also includes TWO off street parking spots. Bike storage and the Owner will allow a small animal with pet rent.

Tenant is responsible for SDGE, water is a flat $125/month, trash is paid by the Owner.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 33rd Place Unit B have any available units?
4476 33rd Place Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4476 33rd Place Unit B have?
Some of 4476 33rd Place Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking.
Is 4476 33rd Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4476 33rd Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 33rd Place Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4476 33rd Place Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4476 33rd Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4476 33rd Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 4476 33rd Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4476 33rd Place Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 33rd Place Unit B have a pool?
No, 4476 33rd Place Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4476 33rd Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4476 33rd Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 33rd Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4476 33rd Place Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
