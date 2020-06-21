4470 Maryland Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

University Heights charmer, amazing location & tons of space in this VINTAGE treetop view apartment - This one bedroom, one bathroom 700 square foot apartment is full of University Heights charm! Unique touches throughout the home give it a real vintage feeling. There is a giant living room with two large closets for storage, as well as three large windows letting in the beautiful natural light. The kitchen is spacious and has a dining area big enough for a kitchen table, with a couple more large windows. The bedroom has plenty of room for a large bed, and a desk if needed. There's also a large closet in this room. There's so much space in this home! There is also shared free laundry on site & one off street parking spot.



Bedroom: 14' x 11'3"

Living room: 14'6" x 15'3"



Utilities: water, sewer, trash included!

Pet Policy: No pets, sorry

Lease Term: 11 months with renewal option

Parking: 1 off street parking spot included

Gardening: n/a



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Follow the prompts to schedule a showing!



