All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4462 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4462 49th Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:57 PM

4462 49th Street

4462 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4462 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JUNE 24th
***************To view this property please*******************
Text your first name + 4466 to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)
~or~
call Leasing Contact Center 858-483-5111 (opt.2 - open 24/7)

Cozy Cottage in a park like setting! 1 Bedroom 1 bath, 600 square foot home with lots of natural light in the Talmadge area of San Diego ~ North of El Cajon Blvd.

The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter, and newer cabinets. There are Refinished Hardwood Floors and updated fixtures throughout the unit. The unit comes with a Small private yard.
On the property is a shaded and peaceful outdoor space, quiet courtyard, and Laundry Facilities.

Close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Easy access to the freeways.

SORRY NO SMOKING, might consider small dog under 15# with conditions and restrictions.

***************To view this property please*******************
Text your first name + 4466 to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)
~or~
call Leasing Contact Center 858-483-5111 (opt.2 - open 24/7)

Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4462 49th Street have any available units?
4462 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4462 49th Street have?
Some of 4462 49th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4462 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4462 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4462 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4462 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4462 49th Street offer parking?
No, 4462 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4462 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4462 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4462 49th Street have a pool?
No, 4462 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4462 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 4462 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4462 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4462 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University