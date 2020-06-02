4462 49th Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 24th

Cozy Cottage in a park like setting! 1 Bedroom 1 bath, 600 square foot home with lots of natural light in the Talmadge area of San Diego ~ North of El Cajon Blvd.



The kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter, and newer cabinets. There are Refinished Hardwood Floors and updated fixtures throughout the unit. The unit comes with a Small private yard.

On the property is a shaded and peaceful outdoor space, quiet courtyard, and Laundry Facilities.



Close to shopping, transportation, and entertainment. Easy access to the freeways.



SORRY NO SMOKING, might consider small dog under 15# with conditions and restrictions.



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.