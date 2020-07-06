Amenities

4452 Marlborough Ave.

San Diego, CA 92116

____________________________



CONVENIENT SELF-SHOWING FROM 8AM-8PM

____________________________

DETAILS:

• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 500 sq ft.

• $1,195 per month

• $1,100 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• 1st floor

• Coin-operated laundry onsite

• 6 month initial lease

• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit



FEATURES:

• In Kensington and central to all of San Diego

• Carpet throughout and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom

• Original, vintage charm tile in kitchen

• Open, shared courtyard

• Shared off-street parking

• Very easy access to the 805 & 15 freeways

• Only 5 units on the property

• Public transportation nearby



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.