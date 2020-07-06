Amenities
4452 Marlborough Ave.
San Diego, CA 92116
____________________________
CONVENIENT SELF-SHOWING FROM 8AM-8PM
____________________________
DETAILS:
• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 500 sq ft.
• $1,195 per month
• $1,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 1st floor
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• 6 month initial lease
• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit
FEATURES:
• In Kensington and central to all of San Diego
• Carpet throughout and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom
• Original, vintage charm tile in kitchen
• Open, shared courtyard
• Shared off-street parking
• Very easy access to the 805 & 15 freeways
• Only 5 units on the property
• Public transportation nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 7/15/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.