San Diego, CA
4452 Marlborough Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 5:55 PM

4452 Marlborough Ave

4452 Marlborough Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4452 Marlborough Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4452 Marlborough Ave.
San Diego, CA 92116
____________________________

CONVENIENT SELF-SHOWING FROM 8AM-8PM
____________________________
DETAILS:
• 1 bedroom/1 bathroom- Approx 500 sq ft.
• $1,195 per month
• $1,100 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• 1st floor
• Coin-operated laundry onsite
• 6 month initial lease
• Cats OK with additional $300 pet deposit

FEATURES:
• In Kensington and central to all of San Diego
• Carpet throughout and vinyl in kitchen and bathroom
• Original, vintage charm tile in kitchen
• Open, shared courtyard
• Shared off-street parking
• Very easy access to the 805 & 15 freeways
• Only 5 units on the property
• Public transportation nearby

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 7/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 Marlborough Ave have any available units?
4452 Marlborough Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4452 Marlborough Ave have?
Some of 4452 Marlborough Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4452 Marlborough Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4452 Marlborough Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 Marlborough Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4452 Marlborough Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4452 Marlborough Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4452 Marlborough Ave offers parking.
Does 4452 Marlborough Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4452 Marlborough Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 Marlborough Ave have a pool?
No, 4452 Marlborough Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4452 Marlborough Ave have accessible units?
No, 4452 Marlborough Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 Marlborough Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4452 Marlborough Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

