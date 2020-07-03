All apartments in San Diego
4451 Quince Street - A

4451 Quince Street · No Longer Available
Location

4451 Quince Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The apartment is a 2bed 1bath with new tile floors, double plain windows, new blinds has washer and dryer hookups with a nice private patio area, New hot water tank and fresh coat of paint throughout the entire unit. Fridge less then a year old.

Copy and past link to apply:

https://nazarinia.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Gated, Private and Super close to everything!!! Great For Navy! Tenant pays for water depending on number of tenants

1st floor corner unit available in quiet and safe gated apartment complex, the property is at the end of the dead end street overlooking swan canyon and next to a retirement community.

The entire property is gated as well as gates allowing access only to tenants of the buildings. This property is great for small families or two roommates.

5 mins from the 805/15/94, near 3 elementary schools and just down the street from shopping and dining in the newly built city heights shopping center.

Call to schedule a viewing today 619 991 0008 ask for Bobby!

Copy and paste link to apply:

https://nazarinia.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 Quince Street - A have any available units?
4451 Quince Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4451 Quince Street - A have?
Some of 4451 Quince Street - A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4451 Quince Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Quince Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Quince Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 4451 Quince Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4451 Quince Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 4451 Quince Street - A offers parking.
Does 4451 Quince Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 Quince Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Quince Street - A have a pool?
No, 4451 Quince Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 4451 Quince Street - A have accessible units?
No, 4451 Quince Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Quince Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4451 Quince Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.

