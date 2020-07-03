4451 Quince Street - A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The apartment is a 2bed 1bath with new tile floors, double plain windows, new blinds has washer and dryer hookups with a nice private patio area, New hot water tank and fresh coat of paint throughout the entire unit. Fridge less then a year old.



Copy and past link to apply:



https://nazarinia.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Gated, Private and Super close to everything!!! Great For Navy! Tenant pays for water depending on number of tenants



1st floor corner unit available in quiet and safe gated apartment complex, the property is at the end of the dead end street overlooking swan canyon and next to a retirement community.



The entire property is gated as well as gates allowing access only to tenants of the buildings. This property is great for small families or two roommates.



5 mins from the 805/15/94, near 3 elementary schools and just down the street from shopping and dining in the newly built city heights shopping center.



Call to schedule a viewing today 619 991 0008 ask for Bobby!



