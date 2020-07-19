4443 Montalvo St

Amenities

Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Unit in Ocean Beach - This recently remodeled unit is one of only 3 units in the complex. Complex features common pool and laundry. Unit features new wood plank tile throughout, totally remodeled kitchen and bath featuring Quartz counters with breakfast bar, custom cabinets, newer appliances, new tub and shower, pedestal sink and recessed can lighting. Living room features large picture window which looks out to large private, fully fenced patio. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Unit comes with 1 dedicate parking spot adjacent to unit. Great location, 2 blocks from Point Loma YMCA and less than 1 mile to the beach.



