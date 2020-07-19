All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4443 Montalvo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4443 Montalvo St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4443 Montalvo St

4443 Montalvo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Alta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4443 Montalvo Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Unit in Ocean Beach - This recently remodeled unit is one of only 3 units in the complex. Complex features common pool and laundry. Unit features new wood plank tile throughout, totally remodeled kitchen and bath featuring Quartz counters with breakfast bar, custom cabinets, newer appliances, new tub and shower, pedestal sink and recessed can lighting. Living room features large picture window which looks out to large private, fully fenced patio. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Unit comes with 1 dedicate parking spot adjacent to unit. Great location, 2 blocks from Point Loma YMCA and less than 1 mile to the beach.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic #01856665

(RLNE2212664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Montalvo St have any available units?
4443 Montalvo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 Montalvo St have?
Some of 4443 Montalvo St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Montalvo St currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Montalvo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Montalvo St pet-friendly?
No, 4443 Montalvo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4443 Montalvo St offer parking?
Yes, 4443 Montalvo St offers parking.
Does 4443 Montalvo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4443 Montalvo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Montalvo St have a pool?
Yes, 4443 Montalvo St has a pool.
Does 4443 Montalvo St have accessible units?
No, 4443 Montalvo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Montalvo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 Montalvo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University