Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

4442 Olney Street

4442 Olney Street · No Longer Available
Location

4442 Olney Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom House in PB - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath partially remodeled, new kitchen, flooring, paint. Ready when you are. No garage. Off street parking. Small yard. Small enclosed storage room. Laundry room.

6 MONTH LEASE

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please contact office for showing appointments via EMAIL. Please email with questions and to schedule appointment to view property. Respond to this ad.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 Olney Street have any available units?
4442 Olney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4442 Olney Street currently offering any rent specials?
4442 Olney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 Olney Street pet-friendly?
No, 4442 Olney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4442 Olney Street offer parking?
Yes, 4442 Olney Street offers parking.
Does 4442 Olney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 Olney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 Olney Street have a pool?
No, 4442 Olney Street does not have a pool.
Does 4442 Olney Street have accessible units?
No, 4442 Olney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 Olney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 Olney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4442 Olney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4442 Olney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

