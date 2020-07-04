4442 Olney Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

2 Bedroom House in PB - Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath partially remodeled, new kitchen, flooring, paint. Ready when you are. No garage. Off street parking. Small yard. Small enclosed storage room. Laundry room.



6 MONTH LEASE



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please contact office for showing appointments via EMAIL. Please email with questions and to schedule appointment to view property. Respond to this ad.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.



