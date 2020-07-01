All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4437 Mensha Pl.

4437 Mensha Place · No Longer Available
Location

4437 Mensha Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stunning 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home Carmel Valley Beauty! Only $5,200/mo! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Carmel Valley home! Very nicely upgraded and wonderfully located in the heart of Carmel Valley. Enjoy the quiet and peace while taking a stroll through the lovely neighborhood. There is a private backyard with a built-in BBQ, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The downstairs is situated with a large office/bedroom, formal dining room, family room and absolute GOURMET kitchen. The upstairs offers spacious bedrooms with a dynamite master suite. The solar panels and an all attic fan provide a significant discount on your monthly SDG&E bills.

Here are some property highlights:
1. 4.5kw solar panels that generate enough electricity for a household of 5
2. New roof
3. Level 2 (30A) charger for EV car
4. LED indoor and outdoor lights
4. Water softner
5. RO water system in the kitchen
6. Viking kitchen appliances
7. Double coated windows
8. Built-in BBQ grill
9. Low maintenance garden
10. Built-in speakers in family room
11. Hardwood and travertine floor
12. R30+ roof insulation
13. New water heater and furnace
14. In-Unit washer & dryer

Available: Now
Rent: $5,200
Deposit: $5,200
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: None - Tenant to pay for all utilities
Landscape Service Included

Be Advised:
No Pets Permitted
No Smoking

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4000536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Mensha Pl. have any available units?
4437 Mensha Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 Mensha Pl. have?
Some of 4437 Mensha Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 Mensha Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Mensha Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Mensha Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 4437 Mensha Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4437 Mensha Pl. offer parking?
No, 4437 Mensha Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Mensha Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 Mensha Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Mensha Pl. have a pool?
No, 4437 Mensha Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Mensha Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4437 Mensha Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Mensha Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4437 Mensha Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

