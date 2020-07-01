4437 Mensha Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils

Stunning 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home Carmel Valley Beauty! Only $5,200/mo! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Carmel Valley home! Very nicely upgraded and wonderfully located in the heart of Carmel Valley. Enjoy the quiet and peace while taking a stroll through the lovely neighborhood. There is a private backyard with a built-in BBQ, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The downstairs is situated with a large office/bedroom, formal dining room, family room and absolute GOURMET kitchen. The upstairs offers spacious bedrooms with a dynamite master suite. The solar panels and an all attic fan provide a significant discount on your monthly SDG&E bills.



Here are some property highlights:

1. 4.5kw solar panels that generate enough electricity for a household of 5

2. New roof

3. Level 2 (30A) charger for EV car

4. LED indoor and outdoor lights

4. Water softner

5. RO water system in the kitchen

6. Viking kitchen appliances

7. Double coated windows

8. Built-in BBQ grill

9. Low maintenance garden

10. Built-in speakers in family room

11. Hardwood and travertine floor

12. R30+ roof insulation

13. New water heater and furnace

14. In-Unit washer & dryer



Available: Now

Rent: $5,200

Deposit: $5,200

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities included: None - Tenant to pay for all utilities

Landscape Service Included



Be Advised:

No Pets Permitted

No Smoking



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



