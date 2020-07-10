4425 Mentone St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Conveniently located in Loma Portal, just minutes away from the 8 freeway, OB & Point Loma, this cozy 2Br home is ready for it's next resident! This classic brick home features beautifully refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. You won't have to fill the 1 car garage with your storage as this home features an additional storage room and even a basement! Enjoy the coastal weather with your own private patio and back yard. Pets will be considered with an additional pet deposit. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this amazing neighborhood, give us a call today!