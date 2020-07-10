All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:40 PM

4425 Mentone St.

4425 Mentone Street · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Mentone Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Conveniently located in Loma Portal, just minutes away from the 8 freeway, OB & Point Loma, this cozy 2Br home is ready for it's next resident! This classic brick home features beautifully refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. You won't have to fill the 1 car garage with your storage as this home features an additional storage room and even a basement! Enjoy the coastal weather with your own private patio and back yard. Pets will be considered with an additional pet deposit. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this amazing neighborhood, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Mentone St. have any available units?
4425 Mentone St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Mentone St. have?
Some of 4425 Mentone St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Mentone St. currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Mentone St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Mentone St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 Mentone St. is pet friendly.
Does 4425 Mentone St. offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Mentone St. offers parking.
Does 4425 Mentone St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Mentone St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Mentone St. have a pool?
No, 4425 Mentone St. does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Mentone St. have accessible units?
No, 4425 Mentone St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Mentone St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 Mentone St. does not have units with dishwashers.

