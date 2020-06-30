All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4421 Huggins Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4421 Huggins Street

4421 Huggins Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
University City
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4421 Huggins Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
University City, 4421 Huggins St, Wood Floors, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Charming single level home conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and access to the 805 fwy. Ceramic tile entry floors. Spacious living room has wood floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have wood floors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Attached 2 car garage with opener.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Huggins Street have any available units?
4421 Huggins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 Huggins Street have?
Some of 4421 Huggins Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Huggins Street currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Huggins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Huggins Street pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Huggins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4421 Huggins Street offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Huggins Street offers parking.
Does 4421 Huggins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Huggins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Huggins Street have a pool?
No, 4421 Huggins Street does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Huggins Street have accessible units?
No, 4421 Huggins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Huggins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Huggins Street has units with dishwashers.

