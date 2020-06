Amenities

parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom Condo in North Park - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7nd7pYvtpyX



SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4410-utah-street



Upstairs unit located in University Heights, just off of El Cajon Blvd. The complex has a gate located in the front & back for access. Parking is located in front and back, laundry stacked unit, stainless-steel appliances, no pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588039)