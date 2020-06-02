4389 Caminito De La Escena

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Kensignton Park GEM! This beautiful split level townhome has plenty of natural light throughout. 2 Car attached garage. Private balcony with parklike surroundings. Very serene location with ponds, natural greenery, pathways, within lovely gated community. Perfectly located in the center of Kinsington, Mission Valley, Grantville, and SDSU. This unit has been nicely upgraded! Garden Window. Granite Counters. Glass Top drop-in Range. Travertine Tile. Open concept. Gas Fireplace w/remote control. Finished Ceiling with Arches. Shutters and dual pane windows. Pull down stairs to Floored Attic with about 300 sf. storage. Closet organizers in master. A/C and Heating moved from LR closet to Attic for Quiet and Comfort. Large 2 car attached Garage. Call Elite Real Estate Services to schedule a showing today! 619-371-5688



****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***



• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in

Gross Income

• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above

• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are

not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.