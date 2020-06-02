All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4389 Caminito De La Escena
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:45 PM

4389 Caminito De La Escena

4389 Caminito De La Escena · No Longer Available
Location

4389 Caminito De La Escena, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This is a Stunning Townhome in a lovely secluded location. This Spacious and tastefully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage in located in the Coveted community of Kensington Park! Enjoy proximity to Mission Valley, San Diego State University and less than a ten minute drive to Downtown, Lindberg Field and many other locations. Located in a lovely Gated community with Coi ponds, swimming pools, walking trails and more! Hurry before this one is gone!!
Kensignton Park GEM! This beautiful split level townhome has plenty of natural light throughout. 2 Car attached garage. Private balcony with parklike surroundings. Very serene location with ponds, natural greenery, pathways, within lovely gated community. Perfectly located in the center of Kinsington, Mission Valley, Grantville, and SDSU. This unit has been nicely upgraded! Garden Window. Granite Counters. Glass Top drop-in Range. Travertine Tile. Open concept. Gas Fireplace w/remote control. Finished Ceiling with Arches. Shutters and dual pane windows. Pull down stairs to Floored Attic with about 300 sf. storage. Closet organizers in master. A/C and Heating moved from LR closet to Attic for Quiet and Comfort. Large 2 car attached Garage. Call Elite Real Estate Services to schedule a showing today! 619-371-5688

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***

• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in
Gross Income
• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above
• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are
not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4389 Caminito De La Escena have any available units?
4389 Caminito De La Escena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4389 Caminito De La Escena have?
Some of 4389 Caminito De La Escena's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4389 Caminito De La Escena currently offering any rent specials?
4389 Caminito De La Escena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4389 Caminito De La Escena pet-friendly?
Yes, 4389 Caminito De La Escena is pet friendly.
Does 4389 Caminito De La Escena offer parking?
Yes, 4389 Caminito De La Escena offers parking.
Does 4389 Caminito De La Escena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4389 Caminito De La Escena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4389 Caminito De La Escena have a pool?
Yes, 4389 Caminito De La Escena has a pool.
Does 4389 Caminito De La Escena have accessible units?
No, 4389 Caminito De La Escena does not have accessible units.
Does 4389 Caminito De La Escena have units with dishwashers?
No, 4389 Caminito De La Escena does not have units with dishwashers.
