Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4379 Maryland Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4379 Maryland Street

4379 Maryland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4379 Maryland Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
- Beautiful one bedroom apartment in the heart of University Heights! This unit features brand new hardwood laminate flooring, a modern kitchen with dishwasher and built-in microwave, a stylish bathroom and plenty of natural light throughout. Also includes a private deck with small yard, reserved parking and laundry facilities on-site. Two ceiling fans and two heaters for your comfort. The apartment is situated behind a single family home and has brand new fencing for maximum privacy. Highly desirable neighborhood: walking distance to shops, cafes, and restaurants along Park Blvd and adjacent to both Hillcrest and North Park. Schedule a viewing today--this one won't last long!
*
Amenities:
-Brand new hardwood laminate floors
-Modern kitchen with dishwasher
-Natural light throughout
-Two ceiling fans
-Two wall heaters
-Reserved parking
-On-site laundry
-Private deck and small yard
*
Rental Terms:
-Monthly rent: $1495
-Security deposit: $1495
-$40 rental application fee (per applicant)
-Resident pays for gas and electric
-Water, landscaping, and trash included in rent
-Pets NOT considered for this property
-Available now!
*
IPI Property Management does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, or national origin.
*
IPI Property Management trusts all material in this advertisement to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for its accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.
*
California DRE # 0 2 0 6 2 9 0 5

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4379 Maryland Street have any available units?
4379 Maryland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4379 Maryland Street have?
Some of 4379 Maryland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4379 Maryland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4379 Maryland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4379 Maryland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4379 Maryland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4379 Maryland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4379 Maryland Street offers parking.
Does 4379 Maryland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4379 Maryland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4379 Maryland Street have a pool?
No, 4379 Maryland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4379 Maryland Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4379 Maryland Street has accessible units.
Does 4379 Maryland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4379 Maryland Street has units with dishwashers.
