4379 Maryland Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pet friendly

- Beautiful one bedroom apartment in the heart of University Heights! This unit features brand new hardwood laminate flooring, a modern kitchen with dishwasher and built-in microwave, a stylish bathroom and plenty of natural light throughout. Also includes a private deck with small yard, reserved parking and laundry facilities on-site. Two ceiling fans and two heaters for your comfort. The apartment is situated behind a single family home and has brand new fencing for maximum privacy. Highly desirable neighborhood: walking distance to shops, cafes, and restaurants along Park Blvd and adjacent to both Hillcrest and North Park. Schedule a viewing today--this one won't last long!

*

Amenities:

-Brand new hardwood laminate floors

-Modern kitchen with dishwasher

-Natural light throughout

-Two ceiling fans

-Two wall heaters

-Reserved parking

-On-site laundry

-Private deck and small yard

*

Rental Terms:

-Monthly rent: $1495

-Security deposit: $1495

-$40 rental application fee (per applicant)

-Resident pays for gas and electric

-Water, landscaping, and trash included in rent

-Pets NOT considered for this property

-Available now!

*

IPI Property Management does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, or national origin.

*

IPI Property Management trusts all material in this advertisement to be correct and assumes no legal responsibility for its accuracy. All information is subject to change or withdrawal without further notice.

*

California DRE # 0 2 0 6 2 9 0 5



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4869464)