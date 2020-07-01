All apartments in San Diego
4376 1/2 52nd Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:50 AM

4376 1/2 52nd Street

4376 1/2 52nd St · No Longer Available
Location

4376 1/2 52nd St, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Downstairs Studio

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1152124?source=marketing

-Wood like floors
-Small porch
-Onsite laundry room
-Online rent payment

SORRY NO PETS. NO SMOKING

Pictures are from available unit

Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4376 1/2 52nd Street have any available units?
4376 1/2 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4376 1/2 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4376 1/2 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 1/2 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4376 1/2 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4376 1/2 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 4376 1/2 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4376 1/2 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4376 1/2 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 1/2 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 4376 1/2 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4376 1/2 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4376 1/2 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 1/2 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4376 1/2 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4376 1/2 52nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4376 1/2 52nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

