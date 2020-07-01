4376 1/2 52nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Downstairs Studio



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1152124?source=marketing



-Wood like floors

-Small porch

-Onsite laundry room

-Online rent payment



SORRY NO PETS. NO SMOKING



Pictures are from available unit



Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management



www.melroyproperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.