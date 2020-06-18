All apartments in San Diego
4375 Oregon St.

4375 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4375 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7400f2905e ---- North Park 1 bed/1 bath large, bright unit. Beautifully remodeled unit with new kitchen, paint and flooring, large closets, dishwasher, and custom colors. Located in a convenient part of North Park close to everything. Cat OK w/ additional deposit and pet rent. Street parking only. Apply Now: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4375 Oregon St. have any available units?
4375 Oregon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4375 Oregon St. currently offering any rent specials?
4375 Oregon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4375 Oregon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4375 Oregon St. is pet friendly.
Does 4375 Oregon St. offer parking?
No, 4375 Oregon St. does not offer parking.
Does 4375 Oregon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4375 Oregon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4375 Oregon St. have a pool?
No, 4375 Oregon St. does not have a pool.
Does 4375 Oregon St. have accessible units?
No, 4375 Oregon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4375 Oregon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4375 Oregon St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4375 Oregon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4375 Oregon St. does not have units with air conditioning.

