4375 Oregon St.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7400f2905e ---- North Park 1 bed/1 bath large, bright unit. Beautifully remodeled unit with new kitchen, paint and flooring, large closets, dishwasher, and custom colors. Located in a convenient part of North Park close to everything. Cat OK w/ additional deposit and pet rent. Street parking only. Apply Now: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.