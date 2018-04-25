4371 Clairemont Dr

Amenities

Clairemont $2250 Large 2+ bedroom, 1 bathroom approximately 950sf duplex. Great central location with nearby freeway access, stores and restaurants. Clean and ready for you. Freshly painted, new flooring, new gas stove, new gas wall heater, new blinds, new light fixtures, new security door and renovated bathroom. Also includes one car garage, one spot in driveway, private fenced yard, and your own laundry room. Spacious dining room (vaulted ceiling), dishwasher and tons of storage in this one. Applia