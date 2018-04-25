All apartments in San Diego
4371 Clairemont Dr

4371 Clairemont Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4371 Clairemont Dr, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clairemont $2250 Large 2+ bedroom, 1 bathroom approximately 950sf duplex. Great central location with nearby freeway access, stores and restaurants. Clean and ready for you. Freshly painted, new flooring, new gas stove, new gas wall heater, new blinds, new light fixtures, new security door and renovated bathroom. Also includes one car garage, one spot in driveway, private fenced yard, and your own laundry room. Spacious dining room (vaulted ceiling), dishwasher and tons of storage in this one. Applia

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 Clairemont Dr have any available units?
4371 Clairemont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 Clairemont Dr have?
Some of 4371 Clairemont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 Clairemont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4371 Clairemont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 Clairemont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4371 Clairemont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4371 Clairemont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4371 Clairemont Dr offers parking.
Does 4371 Clairemont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4371 Clairemont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 Clairemont Dr have a pool?
No, 4371 Clairemont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4371 Clairemont Dr have accessible units?
No, 4371 Clairemont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 Clairemont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4371 Clairemont Dr has units with dishwashers.
