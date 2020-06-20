4365 Monaco St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3x2 single family home. $3700 a month 1 yr lease in short walk to Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach beautiful sunsets-views - 3x2 house with garage, washer/dryer (30 day warranty) on the corner of Monaco & Amiford Dr. Great ocean views, beautiful sunsets & a short walk to Sunset Cliffs. You pay all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. Renters insurance required. Rent $3700 a month 1 year lease. Sec deposit $3200.00 (oac). Pet deposit $300 for 1 cat, $500 for 1 small dog under 40 lbs. Breed restrictions (1 pet only).



Verifiable income 3 times the rent 5 recent paystubs, Good credit 700+, Good rental history (3 yrs) no evicts or owing landlords, clean background history, no co-signers. Appliaction fees $40 per adult.



Email for showing: operations@bkbinc.com



(RLNE5805929)