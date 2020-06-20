All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4365 Monaco St.

4365 Monaco Street · No Longer Available
Location

4365 Monaco Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3x2 single family home. $3700 a month 1 yr lease in short walk to Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach beautiful sunsets-views - 3x2 house with garage, washer/dryer (30 day warranty) on the corner of Monaco & Amiford Dr. Great ocean views, beautiful sunsets & a short walk to Sunset Cliffs. You pay all utilities. Owner pays for gardener. Renters insurance required. Rent $3700 a month 1 year lease. Sec deposit $3200.00 (oac). Pet deposit $300 for 1 cat, $500 for 1 small dog under 40 lbs. Breed restrictions (1 pet only).

Verifiable income 3 times the rent 5 recent paystubs, Good credit 700+, Good rental history (3 yrs) no evicts or owing landlords, clean background history, no co-signers. Appliaction fees $40 per adult.

Email for showing: operations@bkbinc.com

(RLNE5805929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 Monaco St. have any available units?
4365 Monaco St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4365 Monaco St. currently offering any rent specials?
4365 Monaco St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 Monaco St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4365 Monaco St. is pet friendly.
Does 4365 Monaco St. offer parking?
Yes, 4365 Monaco St. offers parking.
Does 4365 Monaco St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4365 Monaco St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 Monaco St. have a pool?
No, 4365 Monaco St. does not have a pool.
Does 4365 Monaco St. have accessible units?
No, 4365 Monaco St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 Monaco St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4365 Monaco St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4365 Monaco St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4365 Monaco St. does not have units with air conditioning.

