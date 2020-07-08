All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

4364 39th Street

4364 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4364 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, Bright Normal Heights cottage! - Located in the heart of Normal Heights just off of the 15 freeway and nearby to Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, Teralta Park, and the excitement of the Normal Heights Business District is this beautiful 1 bedroom stand-alone cottage full of ambient natural light and wonderful outdoor living space!

This detached cottage is the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to the main house located in a quiet, residential neighborhood. The cottage features a large open-concept living and kitchen space. Full of natural light, updated appliances, and finishes throughout the large, breezy bedroom and bright bathroom. The cottage also has a mini-split system, allowing for A/C and heating throughout.

On-site laundry is available, too! No dedicated parking; however, this is usually easy to come by on the surrounding, quiet residential streets. Pets under 50 lbs. are more than welcome; additional pet rent and deposit will apply.

**Please note: the cottage is available unfurnished.**

Contact us today for more information, showings, and an application!

www.urbancoastproperties.com // 619-797-6733 // leasing@urbancoastproperties.com

(RLNE5744494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 39th Street have any available units?
4364 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4364 39th Street have?
Some of 4364 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4364 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4364 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4364 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4364 39th Street offers parking.
Does 4364 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4364 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 39th Street have a pool?
No, 4364 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4364 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 4364 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4364 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

