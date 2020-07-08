4364 39th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, Bright Normal Heights cottage! - Located in the heart of Normal Heights just off of the 15 freeway and nearby to Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, Teralta Park, and the excitement of the Normal Heights Business District is this beautiful 1 bedroom stand-alone cottage full of ambient natural light and wonderful outdoor living space!



This detached cottage is the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to the main house located in a quiet, residential neighborhood. The cottage features a large open-concept living and kitchen space. Full of natural light, updated appliances, and finishes throughout the large, breezy bedroom and bright bathroom. The cottage also has a mini-split system, allowing for A/C and heating throughout.



On-site laundry is available, too! No dedicated parking; however, this is usually easy to come by on the surrounding, quiet residential streets. Pets under 50 lbs. are more than welcome; additional pet rent and deposit will apply.



**Please note: the cottage is available unfurnished.**



Contact us today for more information, showings, and an application!



www.urbancoastproperties.com // 619-797-6733 // leasing@urbancoastproperties.com



(RLNE5744494)