4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-maintained upstairs unit in North Park! - What's not to love about this adorable upstairs two-bedroom unit in North Park? Tucked away off the beaten path and with secure gated entry, this unit is in a quiet complex with additional garage and street parking. Hardwood floors are throughout the unit, with several fun accent walls to spice up your interior. The unit comes with a gas fireplace (model dog not included), bar stools at the ready, laundry, and a patio perfect for enjoying the sunny San Diego air. The extra-long one-car garage has enough space for additional storage as well as room for one car. Shelving units included! HOA pays water, sewer and garbage, with tenants responsible for Electric and Gas. Pets considered with an additional $500 pet deposit.



1 year lease.

Call or email now to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE4072254)