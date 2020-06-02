All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6

4360 Oregon St · No Longer Available
Location

4360 Oregon St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-maintained upstairs unit in North Park! - What's not to love about this adorable upstairs two-bedroom unit in North Park? Tucked away off the beaten path and with secure gated entry, this unit is in a quiet complex with additional garage and street parking. Hardwood floors are throughout the unit, with several fun accent walls to spice up your interior. The unit comes with a gas fireplace (model dog not included), bar stools at the ready, laundry, and a patio perfect for enjoying the sunny San Diego air. The extra-long one-car garage has enough space for additional storage as well as room for one car. Shelving units included! HOA pays water, sewer and garbage, with tenants responsible for Electric and Gas. Pets considered with an additional $500 pet deposit.

1 year lease.
Call or email now to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE4072254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 have any available units?
4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 have?
Some of 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Oregon Street, Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
