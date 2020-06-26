4353 Nobel Dr. UNIT 65

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in UTC! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome located directly across from the UTC mall! The large kitchen includes a separate dining room and sunken living room with fireplace. There is 1 patio out front and an upstairs balcony. The bedrooms are on the top floor and laid out like a split master each with full bathrooms. Additional amenities include a large laundry room, and 2 car garage and two guest parking passes. The community has a pool, BBQ and clubhouse. HOA covers water, sewer, trash. This property is in an incredible location in the highly desirable University Town Square, juts steps away from UTC mall, restaurants, movies, soon to come trolley service, and minutes away from world famous La Jolla Shores and UCSD.

No Pets Allowed



