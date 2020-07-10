4352 Narragansett Ave

Amenities
Cozy studio in Point Loma Heights, a quiet residential area eight blocks from Ocean Beach. Studio is on a private lot and is separated by a fenced enclosure with a gated alley entrance.
Ground level
Gated private entry
One reserved parking space
Kitchenette
Secure outdoor storage area
Basic utilities included (water, electricity, trash)
No pets and no smoking
Available: June 6, 2020
Rent: $1250/month
Security deposit: $1250
Credit, Background, and Eviction reports: $55
Minimum lease term: 6 months
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.