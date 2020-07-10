All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4352 Narragansett Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:10 AM

4352 Narragansett Ave

4352 Narragansett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4352 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy studio in Point Loma Heights, a quiet residential area eight blocks from Ocean Beach. Studio is on a private lot and is separated by a fenced enclosure with a gated alley entrance.

Ground level
Gated private entry
One reserved parking space
Kitchenette
Secure outdoor storage area
Basic utilities included (water, electricity, trash)
No pets and no smoking

Available: June 6, 2020
Rent: $1250/month
Security deposit: $1250
Credit, Background, and Eviction reports: $55
Minimum lease term: 6 months

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 Narragansett Ave have any available units?
4352 Narragansett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4352 Narragansett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4352 Narragansett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 Narragansett Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4352 Narragansett Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4352 Narragansett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4352 Narragansett Ave offers parking.
Does 4352 Narragansett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 Narragansett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 Narragansett Ave have a pool?
No, 4352 Narragansett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4352 Narragansett Ave have accessible units?
No, 4352 Narragansett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 Narragansett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 Narragansett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4352 Narragansett Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4352 Narragansett Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

