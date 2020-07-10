4352 Narragansett Ave

Amenities

Cozy studio in Point Loma Heights, a quiet residential area eight blocks from Ocean Beach. Studio is on a private lot and is separated by a fenced enclosure with a gated alley entrance.



Ground level

Gated private entry

One reserved parking space

Kitchenette

Secure outdoor storage area

Basic utilities included (water, electricity, trash)

No pets and no smoking



Available: June 6, 2020

Rent: $1250/month

Security deposit: $1250

Credit, Background, and Eviction reports: $55

Minimum lease term: 6 months



