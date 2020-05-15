Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

North Park- 4346 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104 - Completely Renovated charming Craftsman home in the heart of North Park. Privacy of a true single family home but able to walk to all the action! Hardwood floors and historic craftsman details around. 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms with Solar. Includes a two single car detached garage and plenty of room to park on extended driveway. Pets considered. Must see!



If you are interested in viewing this home, please call Mark Brian at 760-650-6745.



(RLNE5626607)