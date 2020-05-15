All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

4346 Utah Street

4346 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4346 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North Park- 4346 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104 - Completely Renovated charming Craftsman home in the heart of North Park. Privacy of a true single family home but able to walk to all the action! Hardwood floors and historic craftsman details around. 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms with Solar. Includes a two single car detached garage and plenty of room to park on extended driveway. Pets considered. Must see!

If you are interested in viewing this home, please call Mark Brian at 760-650-6745.

(RLNE5626607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Utah Street have any available units?
4346 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 Utah Street have?
Some of 4346 Utah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4346 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 4346 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 4346 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 4346 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4346 Utah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4346 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4346 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4346 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

