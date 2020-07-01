4343 Florida St Unit 4

Amenities
Outstanding North Park Condo!! - Very clean, Light, and Bright North Park Condo in private and well maintained complex!! - This is an Upstairs unit with 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept kitchen, and a large 1 car garage plus a driveway for parking. Move in ready with a new windows and blinds, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, and new wood floors in the bedrooms! Included- All appliances, reverse osmosis water filtration, 55 LG TV mounted above the fireplace with a sound bar, water, trash and high-speed internet with Google Wifi is also included. This condo is a must see!
Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, No smoking, pets negotiable. Security deposit equal to one months rent, minimum credit score 620
Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/
Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889
(RLNE5621153)