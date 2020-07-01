All apartments in San Diego
4343 Florida St Unit 4
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4343 Florida St Unit 4

4343 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Florida St, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Outstanding North Park Condo!! - Very clean, Light, and Bright North Park Condo in private and well maintained complex!! - This is an Upstairs unit with 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, open concept kitchen, and a large 1 car garage plus a driveway for parking. Move in ready with a new windows and blinds, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, and new wood floors in the bedrooms! Included- All appliances, reverse osmosis water filtration, 55 LG TV mounted above the fireplace with a sound bar, water, trash and high-speed internet with Google Wifi is also included. This condo is a must see!

Terms:
Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, No smoking, pets negotiable. Security deposit equal to one months rent, minimum credit score 620

Website Link:
For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE5621153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Florida St Unit 4 have any available units?
4343 Florida St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Florida St Unit 4 have?
Some of 4343 Florida St Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Florida St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Florida St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Florida St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4343 Florida St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4343 Florida St Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Florida St Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 4343 Florida St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4343 Florida St Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Florida St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4343 Florida St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Florida St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4343 Florida St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Florida St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4343 Florida St Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

