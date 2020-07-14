4342 Rolando Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 BRDRM, PLUS BONUS ROOM HOUSE ~ Ready and Available now in Rolando - 2Brdm, Plus Bonus room (could be used as bedroom but has no closet) 1 bath, House in Rolando. Attached single car garage as well as fenced yard. Home is ready and available now! Owner may consider small dog with additional deposit and approval. Walking distance to shopping and public transportation.

For viewing please contact John Allen at 619-980-1407



Minimum six month lease required. Application criteria as follows:

Application required per adult applicant (18+), Good Credit (700+FICO), Proof of income, Valid Government issued photo identification. Good Rental History (No Evictions), No Co-Signers, No Exceptions to this criteria.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5478969)