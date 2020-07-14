All apartments in San Diego
4342 Rolando Blvd

4342 Rolando Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4342 Rolando Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BRDRM, PLUS BONUS ROOM HOUSE ~ Ready and Available now in Rolando - 2Brdm, Plus Bonus room (could be used as bedroom but has no closet) 1 bath, House in Rolando. Attached single car garage as well as fenced yard. Home is ready and available now! Owner may consider small dog with additional deposit and approval. Walking distance to shopping and public transportation.
For viewing please contact John Allen at 619-980-1407

Minimum six month lease required. Application criteria as follows:
Application required per adult applicant (18+), Good Credit (700+FICO), Proof of income, Valid Government issued photo identification. Good Rental History (No Evictions), No Co-Signers, No Exceptions to this criteria.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5478969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 Rolando Blvd have any available units?
4342 Rolando Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4342 Rolando Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4342 Rolando Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 Rolando Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4342 Rolando Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4342 Rolando Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4342 Rolando Blvd offers parking.
Does 4342 Rolando Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4342 Rolando Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 Rolando Blvd have a pool?
No, 4342 Rolando Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4342 Rolando Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4342 Rolando Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 Rolando Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4342 Rolando Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4342 Rolando Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4342 Rolando Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
