4342 Conrad Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in ready gem in the heart of North Clairemont! Easy access to freeways and nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, etc. If you love the idea of being central to everything in San Diego (beaches, downtown, north county, etc.), then you don't want to miss out on this clean, quiet house in the middle of it all! New paint in every room including kitchen cabinets. 2 car garage with electric door openers, large back yard with fire pit, and gardener included. Inside the house has hardwood floors throughout main living area's and new flooring in the kitchen. Newer carpet in bedrooms. All bedroom's are great size. Tenant pays all utilities. No Washer/Dryer but hook ups in garage.