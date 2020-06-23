All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4342 Conrad Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4342 Conrad Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4342 Conrad Avenue

4342 Conrad Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4342 Conrad Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready gem in the heart of North Clairemont! Easy access to freeways and nearby restaurants, shopping, schools, etc. If you love the idea of being central to everything in San Diego (beaches, downtown, north county, etc.), then you don't want to miss out on this clean, quiet house in the middle of it all! New paint in every room including kitchen cabinets. 2 car garage with electric door openers, large back yard with fire pit, and gardener included. Inside the house has hardwood floors throughout main living area's and new flooring in the kitchen. Newer carpet in bedrooms. All bedroom's are great size. Tenant pays all utilities. No Washer/Dryer but hook ups in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 Conrad Avenue have any available units?
4342 Conrad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4342 Conrad Avenue have?
Some of 4342 Conrad Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4342 Conrad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4342 Conrad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 Conrad Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4342 Conrad Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4342 Conrad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4342 Conrad Avenue offers parking.
Does 4342 Conrad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4342 Conrad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 Conrad Avenue have a pool?
No, 4342 Conrad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4342 Conrad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4342 Conrad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 Conrad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4342 Conrad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University