4339 38th St Apt 4

Amenities
Upstairs Two Bed/Two Bath with Vaulted Ceilings Available in Normal Heights!
Don't miss this gorgeous 2nd floor 2 bed/2 bath close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more! Quick access to hwys 805/15/8.
Features:
- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Balcony
- Air conditioner
- Fireplace
- Tile and laminate flooring
- Assigned parking
- Smoke-free.
*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 9 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4339-38Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92105.
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5249706)