4339 38th St Apt 4

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upstairs Two Bed/Two Bath with Vaulted Ceilings Available in Normal Heights!



Don't miss this gorgeous 2nd floor 2 bed/2 bath close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more! Quick access to hwys 805/15/8.



Features:

- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Balcony

- Air conditioner

- Fireplace

- Tile and laminate flooring

- Assigned parking

- Smoke-free.



*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 9 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident responsible for all utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4339-38Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92105.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5249706)