San Diego, CA
4339 38th St Apt 4
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

4339 38th St Apt 4

4339 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4339 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upstairs Two Bed/Two Bath with Vaulted Ceilings Available in Normal Heights!

Don't miss this gorgeous 2nd floor 2 bed/2 bath close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more! Quick access to hwys 805/15/8.

Features:
- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, electric range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Balcony
- Air conditioner
- Fireplace
- Tile and laminate flooring
- Assigned parking
- Smoke-free.

*Photos are of a similar unit, some features may vary.*

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 9 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4339-38Th-St-San-Diego-CA-92105.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5249706)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 38th St Apt 4 have any available units?
4339 38th St Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4339 38th St Apt 4 have?
Some of 4339 38th St Apt 4's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 38th St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4339 38th St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 38th St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4339 38th St Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4339 38th St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4339 38th St Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 4339 38th St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 38th St Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 38th St Apt 4 have a pool?
No, 4339 38th St Apt 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4339 38th St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 4339 38th St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 38th St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4339 38th St Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
