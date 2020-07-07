4337 38th Street

Amenities

* Premium Quartz Counter-Tops in Kitchen

* Newer Stainless Steel Appliances

* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring

* Air Conditioning

* Fireplace in Living Room

* Fresh Paint Throughout

* New windows and Cabinets Throughout

* 2 Full Baths with soaking tub and beautiful marble-like tile surround

* Large Spacious Bedrooms with mirror closet doors

* Open and Airy Floorplan with Vaulted Ceilings

* Ceiling Fans

* In Unit Washer, Dryer

* Gated and Secured complex



Quiet and Quaint gated complex in a Central location. Close to Military bases

Tenant pays all utilities. Water billed by RUBS method. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Pet friendly. with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Normal Heights is a neighborhood in the mid-city region of San Diego, CA. It is known for its affordable pubs, restaurants, coffee houses, antique shops, book shops, and burgeoning arts community. The neighborhood is located along the 805 Freeway and west of Hwy 15. Schools, shopping and more close by.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 12/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

