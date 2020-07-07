All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

4337 38th Street

4337 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4337 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* Premium Quartz Counter-Tops in Kitchen
* Newer Stainless Steel Appliances
* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring
* Air Conditioning
* Fireplace in Living Room
* Fresh Paint Throughout
* New windows and Cabinets Throughout
* 2 Full Baths with soaking tub and beautiful marble-like tile surround
* Large Spacious Bedrooms with mirror closet doors
* Open and Airy Floorplan with Vaulted Ceilings
* Ceiling Fans
* In Unit Washer, Dryer
* Gated and Secured complex

Quiet and Quaint gated complex in a Central location. Close to Military bases
Tenant pays all utilities. Water billed by RUBS method. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. Pet friendly. with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Normal Heights is a neighborhood in the mid-city region of San Diego, CA. It is known for its affordable pubs, restaurants, coffee houses, antique shops, book shops, and burgeoning arts community. The neighborhood is located along the 805 Freeway and west of Hwy 15. Schools, shopping and more close by.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 12/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 38th Street have any available units?
4337 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 38th Street have?
Some of 4337 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4337 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4337 38th Street offer parking?
No, 4337 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4337 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4337 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 38th Street have a pool?
No, 4337 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4337 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 4337 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

