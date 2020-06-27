4336 Felton St Unit 2

Amenities
Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in small secure gated complex. This property has all new upgrades, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpeting throughout, private small patio from the bedroom. Includes two storage units, assigned parking.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Features:
***Downstairs Corner unit for added privacy and security ***
- Fresh paint throughout
- Professionally cleaned interior
- Granite counter tops Stainless Steel Appliances
- Walk to local shops
- 1 Designated parking spots & ample street parking
- Onsite laundry facilities
- Easy access to 805 freeway
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
BIANCA CALIGURI
biancaccaliguri@gmail.com
Apply for this property online at: adventmgmt.com
(RLNE2071456)