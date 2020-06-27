All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4336 Felton St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4336 Felton St Unit 2
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

4336 Felton St Unit 2

4336 Felton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4336 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in small secure gated complex. This property has all new upgrades, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpeting throughout, private small patio from the bedroom. Includes two storage units, assigned parki - Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo in small secure gated complex. This property has all new upgrades, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpeting throughout, private small patio from the bedroom. Includes two storage units, assigned parking.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Features:
***Downstairs Corner unit for added privacy and security ***
- Fresh paint throughout
- Professionally cleaned interior
- Granite counter tops Stainless Steel Appliances
- Walk to local shops
- 1 Designated parking spots & ample street parking
- Onsite laundry facilities
- Easy access to 805 freeway

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No Pets

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
BIANCA CALIGURI
biancaccaliguri@gmail.com
Apply for this property online at: adventmgmt.com

(RLNE2071456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 Felton St Unit 2 have any available units?
4336 Felton St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 Felton St Unit 2 have?
Some of 4336 Felton St Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 Felton St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4336 Felton St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 Felton St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4336 Felton St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4336 Felton St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4336 Felton St Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 4336 Felton St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 Felton St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 Felton St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4336 Felton St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4336 Felton St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4336 Felton St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 Felton St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 Felton St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University